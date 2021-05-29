IPL 2021: Remaining matches to be played in UAE

Mumbai: The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This decision was made during the BCCI’s Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually on Saturday.

In an official release, the board said that the decision to move the tournament to UAE has been taken considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October.

The phase-2 of the season is expected to be held in September-October with three venues in the UAE, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting the matches.

According to a report published in India Today, it is also decided to seek more time from International Cricket Council to host T20 world cup in India.

Earlier, the IPL 2021 was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in bio-bubble. In a statement, the BCCI had said, “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect”.

T20 World Cup

BCCI still wants to host the T20 World Cup in India and during the ICC board meeting on June 1, it will ask the global body to wait on the COVID-19 situation here before any call is taken.

“The BCCI SGM authorized the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,” the BCCI said in an official release.

The T20 world cup is scheduled to begin in the month of October.