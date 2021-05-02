IPL 2021: RR beat SRH by 55 runs

By Mansoor|   Published: 2nd May 2021 7:32 pm IST
IPL 2021: RR beat SRH by 55 runs
Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India on the 2nd May 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Put into bat, opener Jos Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls as RR posted a challenging 220 for three.

Chasing the total, SRH ended their innings at 165 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Chris Morris (3/29) snared three wickets each, while Kartik Tyagi (1/32) and Rahul Tewatia (1/45) took one apiece.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Brief score: 

Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24). 

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 165 for 8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 31; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20).

Source: PTI

