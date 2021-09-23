IPL 2021: SRH vs DC

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd September 2021 11:19 am IST
Dubai: Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 33 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)
Dubai: Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 33 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)
Dubai: Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 33 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)
Dubai: Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals during match 33 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)
Dubai: Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates after getting the wicket of Kane Williamson during match 33 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Stadium, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)

