Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 18th May 2022 9:31 pm IST
IPL 2022: De Kock, Rahul propel Lucknow to 210/0 against Kolkata
Mumbai: KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants greets teammate Quinton De Kock during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Mumbai: An excellent hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) propelled Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Both De Kock and Rahul remained not out till the last ball of the LSG innings and didn’t show any mercy on KKK bowlers. Notably, for the first time a team has batted entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket.

Tim Southee (0/57) was the most expensive bowler for KKR while the likes of Andre Russell (0/45) and Varun Chakaravarthy (0/38) were also not far behind in conceding runs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 210/0 in 20 Overs (Quinton de Kock 140 not out, KL Rahul 68 not out)

