IPL 2022 final: Here’s why Gujarat Titans can win the title

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set for an epic final match with debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

For GT, winning the trophy at their home ground will be the perfect ending whereas, for RR, it will be a golden opportunity to pay a superb tribute to their leader of the inaugural trophy run and leg-spin legend, Shane Warne.

GT vs RR: Who will win IPL final match?

Although no one can be 100 percent sure about the outcome of the IPL final match, there are some reasons that hint that Gujarat Titans can win the match.

The biggest advantage which is available with GT is a strong bowling line-up. The team has Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson. Apart from them, the team also has two all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia.

When it comes to batting, captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Matthew Wade have enough experience in scoring runs. The team also has Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, and other batsmen.

Apart from the batting and bowling strength, the past record shows that GT had won both the matches played against RR in the current IPL.

GT had beaten the RR in the league stage as well as in the Qualifier 1 stage.

Though Gujarat Titans have good batters and bowlers, Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural edition of the league back in 2008, will also try their best to win the title.

List of teams who won IPL in the past

In earlier seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the tournament title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times.

Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers won the title once.