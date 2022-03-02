IPL 2022: Here’s list of teams, captains

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is scheduled to begin on March 26 and it will continue till May 29. The entire tournament will be held in Maharashtra.

After the addition of two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the number of teams in the current season of IPL has gone up to 10.

The following is the list of the captions who are going to lead the teams.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rishabh Pant Gujarat Titans (GT) – Hardik Pandya Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Shreyas Iyer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – KL Rahul Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Mayank Agarwal Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Kane Williamson Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Yet to be announced.

During the tournament, a total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

The teams have been divided into two virtual groups. It has been done based on the number of times being crowned the IPL Champions followed by the number of times the teams reached the final of the tournament.

List of Group A teams:

Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants

List of Group B teams

Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans

List of IPL teams who won tournaments in the past

Out of 14 seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals won the title two and one time respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too won the title once in 2016.

Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)

Rajasthan Royals (2008)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

In IPL 2009, the title was won by Delhi Daredevils.

Who will be captain of RCB in IPL 2022?

As Virat Kohli had announced his decision to quit RCB captaincy at the end of IPL 2021, fans of the team are eagerly waiting to know the name of the next captain.

Three names are making rounds. They are Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik. However, as Maxwell’s availability in the season is in doubt, the franchise is most likely to select Faf or Karthik.

While Karthik played for RCB in 2015 and led KKR earlier, Faf had tremendous experience in leading South Africa.