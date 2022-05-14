IPL 2022: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bat first against SRH

Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and chose to bat first here at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

The match is extremely important for both sides to keep their chances of progressing further in the tournament alive.

SRH and KKR are sitting at the seventh and eighth position at the points table respectively with 10 points each. SRH are on a four-match losing streak, having registered only one win in their last five games. KKR on the other hand has two wins in their last five games.

In their previous game, SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 67 runs. On the other hand, KKR had won their last game against Mumbai Indians by 52 runs.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss, “We will bat first here. If you the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sheldon Jackson comes in too. We came to the core strength we started with and we got a good start.”

SRH captain Kane Williamson said at the toss, “We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well. We haven’t been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.