IPL 2022: LSG captain KL Rahul fined Rs 24L after match against MI

Mumbai: The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower.

Talking about the match – the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were back to their winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after a comprehensive victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs.

KL Rahul led the charge with the bat and slammed his second remarkable century of the season.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 168/6 (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 22; Kieron Pollard 2-8) beat Mumbai Indians 132/8 (Rohit Sharma 39, Tilak Varma 38; Krunal Pandya 3-19) by 36 runs.