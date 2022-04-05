IPL 2022 Match 13 – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals dives to stop the ball during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Navdeep Saini of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore, during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals attempts to run out Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore, during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates a wicket, during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford of Royal Challengers Bangalore, during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a half century, during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)