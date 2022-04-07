IPL 2022 Match 15 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th April 2022 12:11 am IST
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants bats during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Quinton De Knock of LSG raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)(PTI04_07_2022_000242B)
Mumbai: Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of LSG during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Quinton De Kock of LSG during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

