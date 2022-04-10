IPL 2022 Match 17 – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 10th April 2022 11:44 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 17 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai: Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in action during match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings bowls during match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad in action during match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

