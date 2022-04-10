IPL 2022 Match 19 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th April 2022 12:38 am IST
Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking the catch of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals players celebrate after winning match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

