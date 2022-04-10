IPL 2022 Match 20 – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th April 2022 12:45 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 20 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai: Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals, during match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty with his family during match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ravichandran Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals in action during match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals in action during match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals being bowled during match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

