IPL 2022 Match 21 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 12th April 2022 12:03 am IST
Mumbai: Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets, during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad, during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Hardik Pandya, captain of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

