IPL 2022 Match 26 – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 18th April 2022 12:56 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 26 - Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai: KL Rahul and other players of Lucknow Super Giants after winning the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates his fifty during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow being greeted by his teammate D Hooda as celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians greet each other after Lucknow Super Giants won the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Lucknow super giants being congratulated by Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians after the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

