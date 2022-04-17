IPL 2022 Match 29 – Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Pune: Rashid Khan, captain of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Pune: Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Pune: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Pune: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Pune: Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo) Pune: Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the MCA International Stadium, in Pune, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sportzpics\/PTI Photo)