IPL 2022 Match 31 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai: Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants and Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Faf du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)