IPL 2022 Match 36 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Published: 25th April 2022 12:11 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 36 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai: KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after scoring a half century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Jason Holder of Lucknow Super Giants bowls during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after scoring a century, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

