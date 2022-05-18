IPL 2022 Match 66 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Photo of PTI
Mumbai: Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants raises his bat to celebrate his century during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants takes the catch of Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
IPL 2022: LSG beat KKR by 2 runs to book IPL playoff berth
Mumbai: Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after scoring a century during the 66th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15), between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

