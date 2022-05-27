IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ahmedabad: Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals being greeted after their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Shimron Hetmyer and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals hits over the top for six during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals hits a four during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

