IPL 2022: SRH opt to bowl, MS Dhoni returns as captain for CSK

Pune: SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave up the captaincy in order to focus on his game.

Chennai have won only two matches out of eight and are languishing at ninth spot in the points table. CSK lost their previous match to Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson led SunRisers Hyderabad have won five out of eight matches and have won their previous four matches on the trot.

“We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we’ll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team, ” said SRH captain Kane Williamson.

“You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in, ” said CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

SunRisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.