IPL 2022: Top five players with most sixes so far

New Delhi: The thrill of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is increasing with every match and with the same excitement, the tournament is also getting tougher for the bowlers.

In the list of most sixes so far in this season, Jos Buttler, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), is currently ruling the chart, followed by Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders and RR skipper Sanju Samson.

List of top five players with most sixes

Player name Team 6s Jos Buttler RR 32 Andre Russell KKR 22 Shimron Hetmyer PBKS 17 Liam Livingstone RCB 16 Dinesh Karthik RR 15

Jos Buttler

Joss Buttler, who is leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2022, is also leading the way in terms of hitting most sixes. The right-handed batter of Rajasthan Royals has an excellent tally so far with 491 runs in just 7 matches played this season with three centuries to his name.

Jos Buttler [Source: iplt20.com]

Andre Russell

The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder is famous for hitting long sixes. In IPL 2022 too, he has claimed the second position in the list of hitting most sixes with 22 sixes so far. Russell hammered 227 runs in 8 IPL matches this season.

Andre Russell [Source: iplt20.com]

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer is attracting everyone’s attention with his performance in IPL 2022. In this season, he has scored 224 runs in seven matches with the help of one half-century along with this, he smashed 17 sixes so far.

Shimron Hetmyer [Source: iplt20.com]

Liam Livingstone

One of the most expensive players in the IPL auction 2022, Liam Livingstone has amassed 226 runs under his belt in seven IPL matches played so far this season. On the other hand, when it comes to hitting sixes, Livingstone stand at the fourth position in this list with 16 sixes in the ongoing IPL 2022 so far.

Liam Livingstone [Source: iplt20.com]

Dinesh Karthik

In the ongoing IPL 2022 Dinesh Karthik has been performing great in the job of a finisher for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has amassed 210 runs from eight matches in the current season so far with 15 sixes under his belt.