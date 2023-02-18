IPL 2023: Here’s list of teams, captains

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is scheduled to begin on March 31 and it will continue till May 28. The matches will be hosted at 12 venues located in various cities including Hyderabad.

In the current season too, there will be 10 teams. Last year two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were added to the tournament taking the number of IPL teams up from eight to 10.

The following is the list of the captians who are going to lead IPL 2023 teams.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – MS Dhoni Delhi Capitals (DC) – Rishabh Pant Gujarat Titans (GT) – Hardik Pandya Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Shreyas Iyer Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – KL Rahul Mumbai Indians (MI) – Rohit Sharma Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Shikhar Dhawan Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sanju Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Yet to be announced. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Faf du Plessis

Each team will play a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.

During IPL 2023, a total of 70 league matches will be played.

The teams have been divided into two virtual groups. It has been done based on the number of times being crowned the IPL Champions followed by the number of times the teams reached the final of the tournament.

List of Group A teams:

Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants

List of Group B teams

Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings

List of IPL 2023 teams who won tournaments in the past

Out of 15 seasons of IPL, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times. Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans won the title once.

Gujarat Titans (2022)

Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)

Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021)

Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 and 2014)

Rajasthan Royals (2008)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016)

Deccan Chargers (2009)

Who will be captain of SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023?

As SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has released its former skipper Kane Williamson, fans of the team are eagerly waiting to know the name of the next captain.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram is likely to be named as SRH skipper as well for the IPL 2023.

As Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural SA20 and scored 366 runs in 12 matches, Indian team off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also predicted that he will be the captain of SRH in IPL 2023.

Apart from batting, he is also good at bowling. As the player of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the off-spinner took 11 wickets.