IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

While Sunrisers will remain unchanged, Mumbai Indians have one change in their line-up with Jason Behrendorff coming in for Duan Jansen.

“Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. No change in the 16. We’ll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It’s about guys exploring options and trusting them,” said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: “We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We’ve to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well in the last game. He’s okay to go now.”

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Philips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod