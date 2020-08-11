IPL: Akashdeep, Sayan added to IPL list from Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 11 : Amid the prevailing gloom of the Covid-19 pandemic, a sliver of light and positivity filled the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) with confirmation of Akashseep and Sayan Ghosh’s participation in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Though not as first team players, Akashseep and Sayan will travel as squad bowlers for Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, respectively.

Speaking about the development, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: “We are happy that the franchises have shown interest in the two young lads. While discussions were on during the last few days, it’s certainly good news that they have confirmed this on the auspicious day of Janamashtami. Though they would be joining as squad bowlers, we wish both of them all the best for their success.”

CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly said: “This is welcome news. These players are very talented and have a lot of potential. This stay with the franchises for some 75 to 80 days will further help them hone their skills. I have watched the likes of Akashdeep and Ishan closely the whole of last season and they have a great future.”

Meanwhile, the bowlers themselves sounded excited about the prospect of joining the franchises. They are scheduled to leave for the UAE on the third week of August though the exact date has not yet been finalised.

Talking about the development, Akashdeep said: “I am very happy. I will get a chance to bowl at some of the best in the world. Besides, with Steve Smith as skipper and Andrew McDonald as coach, there will be a lot to learn. I also feel that this exposure to the world’s most premium T20 cricket league will help the youngsters like us from Bengal mature. And we can use that in the next season in the domestic T20 meet.”

Sayan Ghosh is equally excited at the prospect of bowling to the likes of K.L. Rahul and Chris Gayle.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. And the experience I will gain will help Bengal in future. It is a welcome break from being locked down in our houses. I can bowl and play cricket which is a great motivation,” he said.

Two other youngsters from Bengal, Ishan Porel and Shahbaz Ahmed, will represent Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. Besides them, three veterans in Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Sreevats Goswami are also part of the IPL with other franchises.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.