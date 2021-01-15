IPL Auction 2021: Franchises must complete retention process by Jan 20

New Delhi: With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) inching closer, franchises looking to retain players must complete the process by January 20. Indian players who don’t have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.

In a mail sent to the state associations, accessed by ANI, IPL COO and interim BCCI CEO Hemang Amin explained the whole process through which an Indian player (whether capped or uncapped) may register to be able to play in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. He added that the process wasn’t applicable for players who have an ongoing contract or may get a contract extension prior to the auction.

“Please note that this procedure does not apply to any Indian player who has an ongoing IPL Player Contract that may be extended prior to IPL 2021 Player Auction (the deadline for franchises to complete this process is 20th January 2021),” he wrote.

Having explained the process of registration from the state association’s side, Amin further wrote how the interested player can complete the process.

“When the above registration is initiated by the state association, it will generate an email to the player with their login details so they can complete the registration process. Once registered, in order to express their interest in playing in the IPL 2021, the player should login to the online registration system.

“They will be required to complete all the fields and download and complete the IPL 2021 Player Auction Agreement. Once completed, the agreement must be uploaded back to the online registration system and the original sent or delivered to their respective state association. Please note physical signature of player is required on original auction agreement,” he pointed.

While the final deadline for IPL 2021 Player Auction Agreements to be submitted online is 5pm India standard time on February 4, the originals sent by post will be accepted until February 12. In order to ensure the timely process of the applications, the IPL COO has asked the associations to send the IPL 2020 Player Auction Agreements in batches.

Amin made it clear that the BCCI will not be dealing with any player agent or manager and all dealings will be done with the state bodies. “Please note that, at this stage of the process, BCCI will only deal directly with the state associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player’s name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the IPL 2021 Auction Register and/or IPL 2021 Auction List (as appropriate),” he explained.

Cricketers from the U-19 category are also allowed to register for the auction only if he is a part of any state association and has played at least one game in either first-class cricket or in List A.

“An Indian U19 player may only register for the IPL 2021 Player Auction if the player is registered as a player with a State Association and has played in at least one match in either First Class cricket or List A cricket. For the 2021 Season, a U19 player is one who was born on or after 1 April 2002,” the mail said.

“Any uncapped player who has retired from domestic cricket, can only submit his auction agreement for player registration after getting written approval from BCCI.”