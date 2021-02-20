IPL auction 2021: Why Punjab Kings picked Shah Rukh Khan for hefty price?

Chennai: Punjab Kings picked uncapped player Shah Rukh Khan for a hefty price of Rs. 5.25 crore in the mini-auction for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held in Chennai on Thursday.

During the auction, Delhi Capitals (DC), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were also in the race to pick the player whose base price was Rs. 20 lakh. In the end, it was Punjab Kings who made the winning bid for him.

Why Shah Rukh Khan is important for Punjab Kings?

Despite bidding war between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, Preity Zinta picked Shah Rukh Khan at a hefty price as her IPL team was in need of a big-hitter in the middle-order. The player is known for scoring quick runs in the lower-middle order.

In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played a key role in Tamil Nadu winning the title for the second time.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Punjab Kings Anil Kumble said that he is happy with the squad for this year’s IPL as it has the perfect balance of youth and experience.