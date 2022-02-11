IPL auction 2022: List of Hyderabad players to go under hammer

Hyderabad: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will take place on Saturday and Sunday. In the auction, players from Hyderabad too are participating.

With the addition of two more teams i.e., Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad, the number of IPL teams increased to 10.

At present, every Indian cricketer wants to be a part of the league as success in the IPL tournament can help a player in getting an opportunity to play for India in international cricket.

Siraj is the only cricketer from Hyderabad who is playing in the tournament since 2017. He has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 7 crores.

Hyderabad players in IPL auction 2022

For the 15th edition of the tournament, G Hanuma Vihari, Tanmay Agarwal, CV Milind, Mohammed Afridi and 11 other Hyderabad players are going to be in the auction pool.

Out of total 15 players who belong to Hyderabad Cricket Association, five had earlier represented one or more IPL teams. They are Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Hanuma Vihar, Yudhvir Charak and K.Bhagath Varma.

Name Reserve price in rupees N. Tilak Varma 20 lakh Tanmay Agarwal 20 lakh Tanay Thyagarajan 20 lakh Chama Milind 20 lakh Hanuma Vihari 50 lakh Rahul Buddhi 20 lakh Yudhvir Charak 20 lakh Kartikeya Kak 20 lakh K.Bhagath Varma 20 lakh Chinntla Readdi 20 lakh Manish Reddy 20 lakh Ajay Dev Goud 20 lakh Mickil Jaiswal 20 lakh Mohammed Afridi 20 lakh Bavanaka Sandeep 20 lakh

Tanmay Agarwal who is the captain of the Hyderabad cricket team and pacer Chama Milind are most likely to be picked up in the auction due to their performance in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Total cricketers in auction pool

There are a total of 590 cricketers in the IPL auction pool. Out of them, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. In the pool, there are 220 overseas players.

Some of the top players in the pool are R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton De Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf Du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami and David Warner.

Out of overseas players, 47 are from Australia, 34 from West Indies, 33 from South Africa and the remaining from 11 different countries.