IPL auction 2022: List of Hyderabad players to go under hammer

There are a total of 590 cricketers in the IPL auction pool

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 11th February 2022 11:59 am IST
BCCI aims to hit a massive six with its latest IPL media rights sale
Twitter

Hyderabad: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will take place on Saturday and Sunday. In the auction, players from Hyderabad too are participating.

With the addition of two more teams i.e., Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad, the number of IPL teams increased to 10.

At present, every Indian cricketer wants to be a part of the league as success in the IPL tournament can help a player in getting an opportunity to play for India in international cricket.

MS Education Academy

Siraj is the only cricketer from Hyderabad who is playing in the tournament since 2017. He has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 7 crores.

Hyderabad players in IPL auction 2022

For the 15th edition of the tournament, G Hanuma Vihari, Tanmay Agarwal, CV Milind, Mohammed Afridi and 11 other Hyderabad players are going to be in the auction pool.

Out of total 15 players who belong to Hyderabad Cricket Association, five had earlier represented one or more IPL teams. They are Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Hanuma Vihar, Yudhvir Charak and K.Bhagath Varma.

NameReserve price in rupees
N. Tilak Varma20 lakh
Tanmay Agarwal20 lakh
Tanay Thyagarajan20 lakh
Chama Milind20 lakh
Hanuma Vihari50 lakh
Rahul Buddhi20 lakh
Yudhvir Charak20 lakh
Kartikeya Kak20 lakh
K.Bhagath Varma20 lakh
Chinntla Readdi20 lakh
Manish Reddy20 lakh
Ajay Dev Goud20 lakh
Mickil Jaiswal20 lakh
Mohammed Afridi20 lakh
Bavanaka Sandeep20 lakh

Tanmay Agarwal who is the captain of the Hyderabad cricket team and pacer Chama Milind are most likely to be picked up in the auction due to their performance in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Total cricketers in auction pool

There are a total of 590 cricketers in the IPL auction pool. Out of them, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. In the pool, there are 220 overseas players.

Some of the top players in the pool are R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton De Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf Du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami and David Warner.

Out of overseas players, 47 are from Australia, 34 from West Indies, 33 from South Africa and the remaining from 11 different countries.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button