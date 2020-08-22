IPL can open gates for other sports, feels Bajrang Punia

New Delhi, Aug 22 : Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia feels that the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will bring positivity among all the sports disciplines worldwide.

He said that if UAE manages to host the lucrative league without any hassle then other sports can also think of resuming events.

“Safety of everybody is very important. I am of the opinion that the IPL is starting in UAE and if it gets started and finished without any bad news of coronavirus, then I think other sports organisers can also plan on holding the events (with all precautions) in future,” Bajrang told IANS.

On Tuesday, former world championship bronze medallist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri had also shared the same sentiment.

“Yes, it would be good for us once the IPL begins. We all will get an idea of what precautions and steps we should follow to keep everything safe in order to conduct any event in India,” the Delhi-based boxer had said.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE with all the teams arriving in Dubai recently.

Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang is currently at his home in Sonepat. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is hosting the men’s wrestling camp in Sonepat from September 1 and Bajrang is excited to join it.

“I got to know that the women’s camp is postponed. It’s ok. SAI and our federation (Wrestling Federation of India) will do everything for the betterment of the athletes. I just came to my home (Sonepat) from Bengaluru where I was training. I want to join the camp here now. It will be a good opportunity to excel my skills and work hard for the Tokyo Olympics next year,” he said. “Right now my focus is to win an Olympic medal for my nation.”

