IPL: Chris Gayle fined for Code of Conduct breach against RR

Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chris Gayle flung his bat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer had ended Gayle’s stint at the crease as the ‘Universe Boss’ missed his century by a run. After getting out Gayle flung his bat away in frustration.

Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offense 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL statement read.

RR thrashes KXIP

Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoffs alive. The Royals are now at fifth in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points) courtesy of better net run-rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.

Source: ANI