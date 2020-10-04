IPL cricket betting racket busted, 5 held

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force on Sunday busted a organized betting racket and arrested five persons including two bookies.

The main accused (Bookie) Anand Bhai Tapadia is native of Nagour (Dist), Rajasthan State. Few years back his parents migrated to Hyderabad. From five years he is running Finance business on the name of Manbhavana situated at Flat no.318, 5tfh floor, MPM Mall, Abid road, Hyderabad.

The accused is habit of betting money on Cricket match through online. He hatched plan to organize cricket betting. During IPL Cricket season few days back he came into contact with main Bookie by name Alpesh of Gujarat State, through him he got online cricket betting web site/ app www.lordsexch.com.

Its user ID and Password for online cricket betting, which provides on-line score, ball to ball, as well as betting ratios and used to collect betting amount from the punters clandestinely.

They remit to main bookie through google pay/Paytm/Phonepe accounts and gain illegal easy money.

For organizing the betting and collecting betting amount he engaged betting sub Bookie Shyam sunder Sharma & main punters by name Pamba Karandas, Tumwar Ashok , Voore Yashawanth Kumar.

He was organizing betting, used to collect betting amount for ongoing IPL Cricket matches and gain easy money illegally and sharing the profits .

They having about 30 to 35 punts who are habit of betting for ongoing IPL Cricket matches.