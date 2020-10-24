IPL cricket betting racket busted in city

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, Central zone team have busted an organized cricket betting racket at Abids and arrested two bookies. The police have also seized net cash and mobile phones.

Vishal Kamruddin Chuna Rao aka Vishal and his accomplice Raheem Shabuddin Narsidhani for allegedly running IPL Cricket betting through online cricket betting mobile apps.

The accused are family relatives and residents of Chirag Ali Lane at Abids, they were organizing Cricket betting clandestinely.

The accused following live IPL cricket matches and monitoring ball to ball live score with the help of mobile Applications such as Crick Buzz, Cricket line Guru, Cricket Exchange, Cricket Mazza 11, Modi Cricket line.

The police informed that the accused are collecting betting amount from the punters and giving to one Main bookie Ahmed Ali Doodali @ Ahmed who is found absconding.

The task force police have seized .20, 100 cash and 03 mobile phones from their possession.