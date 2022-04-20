IPL cricket betting racket busted in old city, three arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s task force, south zone team, Hyderabad along with Falaknuma Police on Wednesday busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended three accused persons.

Shiraaz Taleeb is the bookie and he along with Syed Ghouse and Shaik Fasiullah, who organizing cricket betting in view of IPL-2022.

The Prime accused Shiraaz Taleeb is a native of Falaknuma, Hyderabad. He resorted to collecting cricket betting’s in and around Hyderabad from the punters for making easy and quick money. During Indian Premier league (IPL)- 2022 he purchased the online cricket betting web application.

Shiraaz was accepting cricket betting amounts from the punters Syed Ghouse and Shaik Fasiullah and earning easy money illegally. They were accepting betting on IPL cricket match between RCB Vs LSG teams.

The task force arrested the accused and seized net cash Rupees 1,20,000 and two cell phones.