IPL finale: SRK wears multicrore Richard Mille watch worth Rs..

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, attended the match where his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), won the season by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2024 5:17 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan during IPL 2024 Finale in Chennai (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress with his stylish looks. From luxurious timepieces to expensive shoes, King Khan is often spotted wearing in very expensive accessories. And now, at the IPL 2024 finale in Chennai, he wore a watch that caught everyone’s attention.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, attended the match where his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), won the season by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). SRK looked cool in a black t-shirt, denim jeans, sunglasses, and his signature long hair.

During his victory lap, all eyes were on his wrist. He was wearing a Richard Mille RM 052 Tourbillon watch, which costs a staggering Rs 5.45 crore! Yes, you read that right. SRK’s love for high-end watches is no secret, and this latest addition to his collection only reaffirms his status as the “Badshah” of Bollywood.

On the work front, SRK will soon start shooting for his next project with his daughter Suhana Khan, titled “King.”

