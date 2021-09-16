Fans to be allowed in UAE stadium for IPL, tickets available

Abu Dhabi: The second phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will welcome the fans back to the stadium after a gap of more than one-and-a-half seasons.

The fourteenth IPL session, which was suspended in mid-May due to rise in COVID-19 cases, will resume with defending champions Mumbai Indians tackling Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

Ticket sales will open from Thursday, September 16 on the official website while they can also be purchased here.

On Thursday, the Indian Premier league took to Twitter and wrote, “#VIVOIPL 2021 set to welcome fans back to the stadiums. Fans can buy tickets starting today 12:30 PM IST (11.00 AM GST) onwards from the official website https://t.co/Qx6VzrMXrf.”

#VIVOIPL 2021 set to welcome fans back to the stadiums. 🙌



Fans can buy tickets starting today 12:30 PM IST (11.00 AM GST) onwards from the official website https://t.co/Qx6VzrMXrf OR https://t.co/tPOrxBLyAl pic.twitter.com/mmKqRMoN7r — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 16, 2021

How to buy IPL 2021 tickets for matches in Abu Dhabi

Option 1

Fans can buy tickets starting from September 16 for the remaining tournament on the official website.

Step 1: Open your browser and enter the official website.

Step 2: Click on the buy tickets option in the menubar.

Step 3: You can purchase the ticket online by entering the details.

Step 4: Check out the number of tickets you want to purchase and then proceed for payment.

Step 5: Once you complete the payment, you can download the PDF file.

Step 6: Take a screengrab or a printout for gate entry.

Option 2:

Tickets can also be purchased on Platinum website.

Step 1: Open the website.

Step 2: Sign up using your Google account.

Step 3: Enter your number and country code.

Step 4: You will be redirected back to the homepage.

Step 5: Choose your UAE city– Sharjah, Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Step 6: Search for IPL in the dialog box or manually search from the calendar option.

Step 7: Choose your match and select the seats/ package.

Step 8: Enter the details and proceed to payment.

Step 9: Take a screengrab/ printout once your download the PDF file.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday that fans would be allowed to attend the remaining IPL matches in UAE.

“CSK vs MI match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Note: Make sure you are fully vaccinated to prevent the danger of COVID-19 from spreading to other fans and players.