IPL Qualifier 1: CSK vs DC

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th October 2021 10:26 am IST
Dubai: Josh Hazelwood of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with teammates, during the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings celebrates his half-century with teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, during the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Rishabh Pant’s bat slips from his hand as he plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings appeals for the wicket of Axar Patel during the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier 1 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

