IPL should ban Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers for next year: KL Rahul

New Delhi: In an Instagram interaction on Wednesday, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul gave a suggestion for the Indian Premier League (IPL) organisers — no Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers from the next season. Well, you read that right.

Giving a hilarious suggestion for IPL organisers, KL Rahul said that once a player completes 5000 runs, he should be banned from the league and allow others to play.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli hilarious interaction

During an Instagram interaction on Wednesday, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul jokingly said that he would want the IPL organisers to ban Kohli and de Villiers, when the RCB captain asked him about a rule that he would like to be changed in T20/IPL cricket.

“To start off, I think I would ask IPL to ban you and AB for next year. Once you have achieved a certain amount of runs, I think, the people should say ‘it’s enough’. Once you get 5000 runs it’s enough, now you guys let the others do the work,” KL Rahul said.

The captains of both teams, Virat and KL Rahul during a candid interaction for Puma Instagram involved in friendly banter.

Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been spectacular for RCB since they came together in a team in 2011. Both players are often talked about as the best batsmen of their generation due to consistency. In the IPL, de Villiers and Kohli have been involved in several partnerships that have won games for their team.

After a whopping victory against RCB, KXIP lost 5 games on the trot. Currently, they are languishing at the bottom of this season’s points table. They secured just two points from 7 games so far in their campaign. They lost six games and won just once.

Any defeat from now on will surely put them on the back foot. They will have to win the upcoming games in order to make it to the playoffs. Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore today at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

KL Rahul is leading an IPL team for the first time in his career and he is taking notes by observing the likes of MS Dhoni and Kohli.

“Since it’s my first time doing this, whatever I have played and learnt from you, Mahi bhai, I have tried to pretty much do the same thing. I tried to stay balanced in victory and loss, it’s important to ensure that everyone is enjoying … it’s been a good learning for me, leadership helps to grow individual faster,” he said.