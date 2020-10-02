IPL: SRH set 165-run target for CSK

By SameerUpdated: 2nd October 2020 10:40 pm IST
IPL

Dubai: Youngster Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad from a disastrous start as the David Warner-led side scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs against the Chennai Super King here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Priyam Garg

Priyam smashed 51 runs in just 26 balls while Abhishek made a gutsy 31 after witnessing a bad start.

Electing to bat first, SRH got off to a worst possible start with their opener Jonny Bairstow (O) back in the hut in the very first over.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey joined skipper David Warner in the middle. The skipper played sluggish innings with Manish scoring runs without playing any risky shot. Their 46 run partnership came to an end in the eight over after Manish hit a shot straight to Sam Curran at mid-off.

READ:  Kangana Ranaut reacts after Javed Akhtar tweets 'Bhagat Singh was Marxist'

Warner departed three overs later when Faf du Plessis took an outstanding catch at the long-off and Piyush Chawal picked his first. Kane Williamson’s run out on the very next ball added insult to the injury as SRH got reduced to 69/4.

Abhishek, Priyam

Abhishek and Priyam then played cautiously in order to avoid any more hiccups. Abhishek and Priyam brought up a brilliant 50-run partnership as the duo rescued SRH from getting a paltry total.

Soon after this feat, the duo accelerated and started smashing boundaries. Meanwhile, Abhishek got dropped twice in the 18th over first by Ravindra Jadeja and then by Shardul.

READ:  Imam carries dead body of Hindu neighbour who died of Covid

However, Deepak Chahar ended Abhishek stint at the crease in the same over. Shardul bowled a tight last over giving away just seven runs as Hyderabad set a target of 165 for CSK.

For CSK, Chahar picked two wickets while Shardul and Chawla scalped a wicket each.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest IPL 2020 updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SameerUpdated: 2nd October 2020 10:40 pm IST
Back to top button