IPL: SRH win toss, opt to bat first against KKR

Abu Dhabi: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams will look to get their first win in the tournament.

SRH have lost their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs while KKR faced a 49 runs defeat against Mumbai Indians.

SRH made changes

SRH made three changes as they brought in Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed in place of Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar and Sandeep Sharma.

KKR also made a couple of changes in their playing eleven as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy has replaced Nikhil Naik and Sandeep Warrier.

Teams

KKR Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

SRH Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Source: ANI