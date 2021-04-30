IPL table: Delhi Capitals move up to second spot

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) moved up to second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) table after their seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The victory took DC to 10 points, level with third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

DC’s net run rate (NRR) of +0.466 is higher than RCB’s +0.089 but lesser than CSK’s +1.475. RCB, however, have a game in hand on DC and could take back the second position if they beat Punjab Kings on April 30.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) remain fourth with six points, trailing the top three by six points after their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

RR are placed seventh, leading bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad by two points and level with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders above them.