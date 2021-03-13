IPL: Two new teams to be auctioned in May

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a 10-team affair from 2022 as the BCCI has decided to auction two new teams in the month of May during the final phase of the upcoming edition.

The BCCI top brass including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah on Saturday had a meeting on execution of various policy decisions approved by the IPL Governing Council at the start of the year.

“The 10 team IPL will roll on from next year and the bidding process and finalisation of the new franchises will be completed by the month of May this year,” a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Once the teams are finalised, they can start their operational work which takes considerable time,” the source added.