IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim appointed CEO Telangana Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Following a direction from the Telangana High Court, the Government on Monday appointed DIG rank IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim as the new CEO of State Wakf Board.

Shahnawaz Qasim belongs to 2003 IPS batch and has been allotted to Telangana cadre during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh.

He has earlier worked as CEO Telangana State wakf board for a short time before he was posted as

Early in November while dealing with a PIL in connection with protection of Muslim graverayrds, the bench of Chief JusticeRaghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy expressed anguish against the CEO Mohammed Qasim, after he failed to reply to certain questions posed by the court.

Shocked at the reply given by state wakf board CEO that he never read any of the provisions of criminal procedure code with whose aid he can endeavour to protect wakf properties even when police refuse to register FIR against encroachers of the Wakf properties, the Telangana high court asked the wakf counsel to tell the government to get rid of this CEO immediately.

Taking a strong note of the High court’s remarks, the Government has transferred Mohammed Qasim and appointed Shahnawaz Qasim to the post.The Minorities welfare department on Monday issued orders appointing Director Minority Welfare, Shahnawaz Qasim to the post.