Iqbal Singh Lalpura takes charge as Minorities Commission chief



New Delhi: Former IPS officer and BJP national spokesperson Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Friday assumed charge as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in the presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Naqvi extended his best wishes to Lalpura in his new responsibility and said that his vast experience in administration, social and literary fields will be helpful in strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

“The government’s efforts for empowerment of all sections have shown results on the ground. The government has ensured justice for the victims of 1984 riots by constituting an SIT,” the minister said.

Naqvi further stated that the long-pending demand of Kartarpur Corridor has been fulfilled and the government has also decided to start the ‘Gurudwara circuit train’ that will take passengers on a pilgrimage across the country.

Lalpura said that the Prime Minister has given him an opportunity to serve the people and he would try his best to serve the society.