iQOO 7 Legend beats rivals with stunning design, solid specs

New Delhi: Aiming to make a strong presence in the overcrowded mid-segment smartphones, smartphone brand iQOO has brought its 7 series of flagship smartphones to India with several exciting features.

The company has unveiled two new smartphones — iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend.

The iQOO 7 starts at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, while the iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs 39,990 for the same variant (it also has a 12GB+256GB model for Rs 43,990).

iQOO 7 Legend comes in a single colour option that depicts the symbolic logo of BMW Motorsport.

Both the iQOO 7 Legend and the iQOO 7 utilise a full sensing screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be revved up to 1000Hz sampling rate with a 300Hz report rate by using the new Super Touch Acceleration function.

We used the high-end variant that features 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Let us find out more.

Under iQOO’s sponsoring partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the iQOO 7 Legend is designed especially with the racetrack elements and features the iconic tri-colour racing stripes in a white back. It makes the smartphone look stylish and premium.

The smartphone measures 162.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.7mm and weighs 210 grams.

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with 1300nits brightness, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate.

The device also sports a dedicated display chip called Intelligent Display Chip for real-time SDR to HDR conversion and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation).

The display is quite good with proper brightness and decent view angles. The 120Hz refresh rate ensured a silky-smooth feel whether watching videos, playing top-level games or switching between apps.

While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues as it comes with the right level of brightness. Also, we noticed that the colour reproduction remains intact even when you are viewing the screen from different angles.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 13MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

The images clicked from the rear and front camera were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.

There is a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calling, which also delivered decent output.

The iQOO 7 Legend houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, with an enhanced LPDDR5 flash drive for faster sequential read and write speed, resulting in lightning-quick app calling and caching capabilities for users along with more efficient power consumption.

We noticed that the device is good for gaming as it could handle most mid-to-heavy games. The smartphone did not lag while multitasking.

It also houses an industry-leading Liquid Cooling System, designed with cutting-edge materials that efficiently dissipate heat through the evaporation and condensation of thermal fluids within the internal vapour chamber.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and Type-C port.

Unfortunately, the smartphone lacks a microSD card slot if you need more storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, which can be said decent. On the full charge, it lasted around a day.

Our usage included clicking pictures, gaming and watching videos, etc.

Conclusion: With neat looks and spectacular specifications, the iQOO 7 Legend stands out from the crowd. Along with solid internals, its colour option that depicts the symbolic logo of BMW Motorsport adds a star to the smartphone.