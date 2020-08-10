iQOO partners BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM season

Beijing: Chinese behemoth BBK Group’s smartphone brand iQOO has officially become a partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM season.

According to GizmoChina, the iQOO partnership with BMW M Motorsport is only for the 2020 DTM league.

The brand may also launch a limited edition iQOO 5 smartphone on August 17.

The smartphone may come with iQOO’s new 120W fast charging technology, which it introduced last month.

The fast-charging technology can fully charge a 4000mAh battery device in just 15 minutes.

As per the report, the series will include several models. The basic iQOO 5 will receive 55W charging, while the costlier Pro model will have a curved display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a 120W fast charging support.

“With the new BMW partnership, the brand seems to be laying the foundation for launching itself in Europe,” the report added.

Source: IANS