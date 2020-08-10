iQOO partners BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM season

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 10th August 2020 4:48 pm IST
iQOO partners BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM season

Beijing: Chinese behemoth BBK Group’s smartphone brand iQOO has officially become a partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM season.

According to GizmoChina, the iQOO partnership with BMW M Motorsport is only for the 2020 DTM league.

The brand may also launch a limited edition iQOO 5 smartphone on August 17.

The smartphone may come with iQOO’s new 120W fast charging technology, which it introduced last month.

The fast-charging technology can fully charge a 4000mAh battery device in just 15 minutes.

As per the report, the series will include several models. The basic iQOO 5 will receive 55W charging, while the costlier Pro model will have a curved display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a 120W fast charging support.

“With the new BMW partnership, the brand seems to be laying the foundation for launching itself in Europe,” the report added.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close