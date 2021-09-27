iQoo Z5 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 778G chipset launched in India

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th September 2021 7:40 pm IST
New Delhi: Smartphone brand iQOO has launched its latest Z-series smartphone, the Z5 5G, in India. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a VC liquid cooling system, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 44W fast-charging support.

iQOO Z5 prices start at Rs 23,990 for the 8GB+128GB version. The higher 12GB+256GB version will be available at Rs 26,990. The smartphone will be available on iQoo’s official website and Amazon from October 3 at the beginning of Amazon Great Indian Festival.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Z5 5G features a larger 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080X2,400 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards and runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out-of-the-box.

The iQOO Z5 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

