Iran abandons compromises during Vienna talks, makes new demands: US

Washington: Iran adopted a harsher stance during the last round of nuclear talks in Vienna, abandoning its previously suggested compromises and making additional demands, a US State Department official said on Saturday.

“What getting ready [for the Vienna talks] meant was to come with [a] proposal that walked back any of the compromises that Iran had floated … pocket all of the compromises that others, the US in particular, had made and then asked for more,” the official said during a phone briefing.