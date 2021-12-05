Iran abandons compromises during Vienna talks, makes new demands: US

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th December 2021 9:51 am IST
Iran abandons compromises during Vienna talks, makes new demands: US
Representative Image

Washington: Iran adopted a harsher stance during the last round of nuclear talks in Vienna, abandoning its previously suggested compromises and making additional demands, a US State Department official said on Saturday.

“What getting ready [for the Vienna talks] meant was to come with [a] proposal that walked back any of the compromises that Iran had floated … pocket all of the compromises that others, the US in particular, had made and then asked for more,” the official said during a phone briefing.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button