Iran allows “conditional access” to locations requested by IAEA

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 3:43 am IST
Iran allows "conditional access" to locations requested by IAEA

Tehran, Aug 25 : Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has agreed to provide “conditional access” to the locations requested by the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA), Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran was not initially opposed to the IAEA’s demand for inspection of two locations in Iran, respectively near Shahreza city in the central province of Isfahan and near the capital Tehran, spokesman for the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

However, the IAEA’s questions must be based on serious evidence and documents instead of “mere allegations,” he noted.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday to meet with the Iranian authorities.

READ:  US stocks fall after Fed minutes

During his visit, Grossi will address the cooperation of Iran with the IAEA, “in particular Iran’s provision of access to the agency’s inspectors to requested locations,” an IAEA statement said Saturday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close