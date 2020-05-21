Iran arrests parkour athlete for posting rooftop kiss photos

Tehran: Iranian police arrested a parkour athlete after he shared objectionable photos on social media. In the photos, he can be seen kissing an unknown woman on the rooftop in Tehran.

Tehran Police Chief confirms arrest

Tehran Police Chief, Hossein Rahimi confirmed that cyber branch arrested the person for indulging in ‘vulgar’ act. He also said that the woman in the photos will be arrested soon.

As per the report, the person who is arrested for the act appears to be Alireza Japalaghy. He has more than 133000 followers on Instagram.

Rooftop kiss, revealing dresses

In the photos and videos posted on the Instagram, Japalaghy and the woman can be seen in revealing dresses.

Later, Japalaghy’s arrested was confirmed by his brother on Instagram.

It may be noted that in the Islamic Republic of Iran, women are supposed to follow the Islamic dress code. The dress code permits women to show only face, hands and feet in public places.

