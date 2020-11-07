Iran asks upcoming US govt to ‘return to commitments’

Tehran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday he hoped the next US administration will learn that sanctions cannot make Tehran bow to American policy.

President Donald Trump has applied a “maximum pressure” policy since his 2018 withdrawal from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran. There have been a number of sanctions against Iran imposed by United States.

“We hope the three-year experience will be a lesson for America’s next administration to abide by laws and regulations and return to its commitments,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

“Our people have faced economic terrorism for the past three years and shown unparallelled resistance and patience.”

Mr. Rouhani said: “Iran would continue its resistance and patience until the other side bows before laws and regulations”.

The Islamic republic hoped that those imposing sanctions realise their path was wrong and that they will not achieve their goals in any way, AFP reported.